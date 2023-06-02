Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Millepied Is Reportedly Asking for Forgiveness After Alleged Affair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Natalie Portman recently attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival without her husband of 10 years, Benjamin Millepied, this year for her movie, May December, and we might now know the reason why. It is alleged that the director and choreographer had an affair, and they are working on their marriage behind the scenes.

The troubling news was first reported by French outlet, Voici, and confirmed by People, that the affair was “short-lived and it is over.” The entanglement is reportedly with an unidentified French woman, but a People source is calling it an “enormous mistake” on Millepied’s part. “He is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” they continued. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple met in 2010 on the set of Black Swan, but what many fans might have forgotten is that Millepied had been living with American Ballet Theatre star Isabella Boylston at the time. There was apparently some overlap in the two relationships, so this might be a bit of a pattern for the former dancer if the rumors are true.

Portman and Millepied share two children, son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6. The couple has not made any public comment about the brewing scandal and it’s not likely that they will in the near future as Millepied works hard to gain the forgiveness of his wife.

