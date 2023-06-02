Ivanka Trump’s Pensive Conversation With Prince William at the Royal Wedding Has Us Dying to Know What They Talked About

Ivanka Trump hanging out with Prince William at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding to Rajwa Al Saif was not on our 2023 Bingo card, but here we are. The daughter of Donald Trump and the heir to the throne were spotted deep in conversation at the Thursday, June 1 wedding which was attended by leaders from all over the world.

Ivanka, wearing a form-fitting blue gown with ruching details and long sleeves, was seen chatting with the Prince of Wales as Kate Middleton walked ahead of the unexpected duo. (See the photos HERE.) While it is obvious why William and Kate were invited to the wedding, Vanity Fair made the connection as to why Ivanka made the elite invitation list with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Donald Trump's desires seem to disregard Melania Trump's well-being. https://t.co/gqU0NCPzIH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 1, 2023

The former Donald Trump aide invited Queen Rania, mother of the groom, to Trump Tower in New York City in 2017 right before her father was inaugurated. A source told the outlet that they met to discuss “issues related to women around the world,” which was supposed to be Ivanka’s core focus while she was in Washington, D.C.

We are dying to know what William and Ivanka spoke about (oh, to be a fly on that wall), but they did meet during a state banquet when the Trump family traveled to the U.K. to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019. Her father has long been a big fan of the British royal family, and he’s often weighed in with his opinion about Prince Harry’s feud with King Charles III. So, we have to imagine the former president was jealous with envy that Ivanka was able to reconnect with Prince William again.

Before you go, click here to see every time Queen Elizabeth has met the US Presidents!