Steph Curry Proves He’s Wife Ayesha’s Biggest Fan After Posting Romantic Snapshots of Them Together

Stephen Curry checked in with his Instagram followers on Thursday and let them know that life behind the scenes is going really, really well. The Golden State Warriors basketball player shared a series of romantic snapshots with wife Ayesha Curry that show how strong their bond is.

He wrote, “Life with my Ish lately…..,” in the caption as his fans were able to catch a glimpse at their private life. It’s not all business, though, there was plenty of time for cuddling and romance, too. The first snapshot looked completely cinematic in black-and-white as the adorable couple enjoyed a parents’ night out.

There was even a sweet image of them out on a sunny afternoon enjoying a day of golf. It’s a sport that they can do together, and still have a spirited game since there are two competitive adults in the Curry household. “I’m so competitive and for whatever reason, it took me the longest time to realize that I’m not a top athlete,” Ayesha told SheKnows. “There is no reason why I need to be doing the workouts he’s doing or having the supplements and the protein powders that he uses.”

However, having an NBA husband, a busy career, and three children does keep her on her toes — and it’s clear Steph recognizes how hard she works. His career may dominate their household nine-or-so months out of the year, but Steph is making sure his followers know how important Ayesha’s contributions are to his success.

