Zendaya Sends a Rare Public Message to Boyfriend Tom Holland That Gives Hints About Their Very Private Relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, but they prefer to keep their romance off the radar as much as possible. On Thursday, June 1, though, their love was on full display because it was Holland’s 27th birthday and the Euphoria star made sure he felt special on his big day.

Zendaya gave fans not one, but two, adorable snapshots of the Spider-Man star by the ocean while on vacation. The first picture in her Instagram Story had him submerged underwater while he was snorkeling. Only his hands and the top of his head appeared above the water level as he made a heart shape with his hands — and his 26-year-old girlfriend added a heart emoji in the middle.

The second image showed a casually dressed Holland standing on the rocks as the sun set over the ocean. The photo was so laid back that it gives fans a bit of insight into their relationship — this romance isn’t a casual affair, these two are on solid ground. Their friendship began in 2016 after working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it took until July 2021 before the relationship was finally confirmed.

The couple’s chemistry is “off the charts” on and off-screen, but they keep much of their private life away from the glaring spotlight. One Us Weekly source described their romance as “serious and permanent” and confirmed that the dynamic duo is “absolutely planning for a real future together.” It may take fans a lot of time to find out when that engagement actually happens, but it sounds like Zendaya and Holland are doing it to protect their relationship and keep their little slice of heaven all to themselves.

