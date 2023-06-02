Donald Trump’s Battle Against Ron DeSantis for the GOP Nomination Is Being Described as a ’15-Round Boxing Match’

The Republican primaries don’t start for another six months, but Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are wasting no time trash-talking each other. The former president loves the name-calling, but the Florida governor is hitting below the belt in his own cutting way. Let’s just say, it’s going to be a long presidential election year.

It’s a race for the GOP nomination that Politico predicts will “get far nastier as time marches on.” Republican consultant Rob Stutzman told the outlet, “It’s a 15-round boxing match, and when boxers come out pummeling each other from the beginning, they’re not pacing themselves for the balance of the match. We’re still, what, six to eight weeks from a debate stage when they really can go after each other. When you turn it up to 11 from the beginning, it’s hard to de-escalate.”

What has political experts worried is that having two Republican candidates engaging in election warfare “could jeopardize the party’s prospects in 2024.” In order to serve their supporters best, it should be about “party unity” and preparing for a “bruising general election” in 2024. (They have a long way to go in courting Gen-Z voters.)

Donald Trump and DeSantis only seem to be worried about a bruised ego instead of focusing on the upcoming battle for the White House against Joe Biden. The 45th president’s campaign staff seems ready for the fight and a former adviser thinks the battle has just begun. “Nasty?” they said. “This is child’s play. You wanna see nasty? Stay tuned.” DeSantis better get ready for a very bumpy ride.

