Helena Christensen Looks Gorgeous as She Models Newest Collection Drop With Bright Red Lips

There’s nothing quite a much-needed refresh in our wardrobes to make it feel like it’s officially summer, right? Hopping on that trend, the oh-so-fashionable supermodel Helena Christensen just announced her new collection drop in her latest project, Stærk & Christensen.

In the photos shared on Instagram for the drop, Christensen looked like the definition of enchanting. In the first picture, the model looks innocently to the camera wearing nude underwear and a printed red blouse. As for glam, Christensen continues to show why she’s the queen of red lips with bright red lips and tousled hair.

In the next picture, Christensen breaks out a smile while wearing bright yellow shorts, a pastel pink tank top and a sheer matching shirt on top. She then styled the look with a short-brimmed straw hat and her dog, Kuma, on the side.

In the following picture, the model is seen showing off her mile-long legs in the same yellow shorts and a billowing white shirt with a detail on the collar. In a few other pictures in the gallery, Christensen is seen rocking a sheer ruffled shirt that perfectly blends chic with sexy. Lastly, in the most nighttime look of the shoot, Christensen is also seen having fun in the garden in a multicolored metallic mini-dress.

“Happy camper ☀️🌳 @staerkandchristensen next week 💫,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

In the comments, fellow model Christy Turlington showed her support for Christensen. “Love that smile, Beauty ❤️,” she wrote.

Speaking of their friendship, Christensen, Turlington and fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford had a mini-reunion last month with their all-grown-up kids.

On Instagram, Christensen posted a carousel of photos of the iconic squad and their kids: Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, Turlington Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, and Christensen’s son Mingus Reedus. “Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much ♥️,” the model captioned the post. Safe to say following Christensen on Instagram is always a must!

