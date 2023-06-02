Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie Sold Winery Shares ‘to Inflict Harm’ in Ongoing Legal Battle

If there’s one thing we know about celebrity divorces, is that they can get long and messy. For former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, their divorce, which was filed in 2016 and finalized 2019, lasted a total of three years. Their legal battles, however, are far from over.

Most recently, the Babylon star filed documents on Thursday, June 1, accusing the actress of “secretly” selling her share of their Chateau Miraval Winery, a winery that the two used to own together and Pitt is still a shareholder of, per Entertainment Tonight. Per the documents, Jolie made the financial move “to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.” Ouch!

Also in the documents, Pitt coins Jolie “vindictive” as his legal team claims she “sought to inflict harm on Pitt.”

In addition to these hefty accusations, the documents shed light on the timeline of events surrounding the winery and the moment it all changed for the Eternals star. According to papers, Jolie expressed she “wanted out” of the winery when they were finalizing their divorce in 2019. Then, it is reported that Jolie recognized “two ways forward” which were either Pitt bought her share, or they sold the winery altogether jointly. “The former couple thus began exclusive buyout negotiations,” the documents alleged.

That all changed, however, after a “heated child custody dispute” in the summer of 2021. “Jolie terminated those discussions and secretly purported to sell a 50 percent stake in the family home and family business to Tenute del Mondo,” the documents reads. “Tenute del Mondo is part of the Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate Stoli Group.”

Since then, the Stoli Group has reportedly negatively impacted the winery in many ways. "Stoli has attempted a hostile takeover of the wine business — destabilizing Miraval's operations, seeking access to Miraval's confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of Shefler's competing enterprise, and trying to tear apart the winemaking partnership between the Pitt and Perrin families that is at the heart of Miraval and key to its success," Pitt's legal team states.

In order to resolve the ongoing battle between the former spouses, Pitt is demanding “a trial by jury.”

As a reminder, Pitt first sued Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval in February 2022. Not long after, in September 2022, Jolie’s former company, Nouvel, countersued, claiming that Pitt “masterminded a so-far-successful plan” to seize control of Chateau Miraval.

Looks like these two won’t be leaving courtrooms and legal meetings anytime soon!

