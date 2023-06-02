Princess Beatrice Wore an Ultra Meaningful Accessory From Her Mom Sarah Ferguson to the Royal Wedding

When it comes to how the British royal family shows affection, physical contact and words of affirmation in public, for example, aren’t exactly their go-to’s. In fact, there’s one tradition the royal family has done and kept up with during their years: wearing family jewelry to share some love and pay homage to its previous owner. At Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, for instance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, subtly honored the monarch by wearing The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker that the late Queen was gifted to her by Japan.

And, at the most recent star-studded royal event, the royal wedding of Rajwa Al Saif and Crown Prince Hussein, the son of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, Princess Beatrice made sure to keep with the jewel tradition.

After the ceremony, Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the evening banquet. For the occasion, the royal wore the York Tiara, People reports, a special headpiece that was bought by the Queen for her mother, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, for her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

According to the outlet, this marked the second time Beatrice wore a tiara to a public event, and the first wearing her mother’s wedding heirloom.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 23: Prince Andrew, Duke Of York With Sarah, Duchess Of York On The Balcony At Buckingham Palace On Their Wedding Day. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Much like Beatrice, the Princess of Wales also wore a significant piece of jewelry for the wedding. During the occasion, the royal wowed in an elegant rose-gold sequined dress from Jenny Packham and the Lover’s Knot Tiara, Town & Country reports. The piece of jewelry was created for Queen Mary in the early 20th century.

Also on the guest list for the event was Jill Biden (who rewore a gorgeous Reem Akra gown), Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. Talk about a grand occasion! Related story Fans Are Convinced This Iconic Piece of British Royal Jewelry is ‘Cursed’

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.

