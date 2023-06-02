King Charles III’s Believes His Current Strategy With Prince Harry Is Going to Allow the Family Feud to ‘Resolve’ Itself

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, it’s been hard to understand why the royal family has pretended like it never even happened. Their air of silence is a strategy King Charles III decided was best for everyone, which might make sense from a public perspective, but the “nothing-to-see-here” attitude behind the scenes is most troubling.

Richard Kay explained on Palace Confidential why Charles decided that this was the best way to deal with his son. “(Charles) seems to be adopting the Queen’s strategy of doing nothing – and letting time be the healer,” he said. “I think he is convinced that over time, things will resolve themselves.”

The Prince of Wales title comes with a lot of expectations. https://t.co/CBGSieSohZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 2, 2023

However, this conflict-resolution method has let too many issues fester since Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family in 2020. It’s pretty easy to see that the Duke of Sussex loves his father and would desperately like to reconnect with his family. Many royal fans may not agree with the methods Harry used to communicate his side of the story, including the Harry & Meghan docuseries, but it’s evident his voice was drowned out behind palace walls for years.

There are rumors Harry and Meghan are pivoting their PR communications because “there is nothing left to say” at this point. It almost feels like Harry has given up on reconciling with the royal family at this stage of the feud. Until Charles at least attempts to heal the old wounds, he’s going to be estranged from his son, who just wants some love and understanding from his dad.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.