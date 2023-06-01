Eva Longoria’s Statement-Making Black Gown Proves She’s Entering Her Most Confident Era Yet With Directorial Film Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria had a big night on Wednesday at the premiere of her film, Flamin’ Hot. She wasn’t there as the star of the movie, though, she was making her feature-film directorial debut on the red carpet — and her stunning ensemble choice proved she was excited about taking that next step in her career.

Wearing a daring dress by Mônot, the sheer black fabric at the top looked like a button-down shirt that plunged with a V-neckline down to her toned abs. The bottom of the gown flowed behind her as she walked the red carpet and showed off her athletic legs and that sexy thigh-high slit. Longoria accessorized the look with Santorini black heels and Candy Ice drop earrings — she looked so sophisticated and elegant.

Eva Longoria attends the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival opening night film Flamin’ Hot at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Steven Simione/Getty Images.

Flamin’ Hot tells the true story of Richard Montañez, a former Frito-Lay janitor who claims he created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It’s a movie that Longoria worked hard to get to the big screen. “I’m so proud,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m proud of this story. I’m proud of this cast and crew… It’s a beautiful story. It’s inspiring. It’s complex. It’s feel-good. It’s full of heart. We all have a story to tell, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a janitor or waiter, a valet, you know? Tell your stories.”

Longoria isn’t giving up her acting career, but she already has her next directing gig lined up. She will be directing Kerry Washington in the comedy, 24-7, about “a group of accountants band together against their firm’s male colleagues to solve a fraud case that will save their jobs.” We can’t wait to follow this chapter of Longoria’s successful Hollywood career!

