The Money Issue

Prince William Is Reportedly Not Living Up to King Charles III’s Standards With His New Title

Prince William has some big shoes to fill as the Prince of Wales because when King Charles III had the same title, he won the Welsh community over. Now, William is being called upon to do the same after some critics are calling out his lack of attention to the importance of the role.

BBC journalist Huw Thomas told The Times that William has some “catching up to do” as the Prince of Wales because the “public perception” isn’t that great right now. “The impression I get as well is that, after the coronation, there’s going to be a bit of a supercharge on the relationship of William with Wales,” he added. “We’ll see what comes.”

In National Geographic’s documentary, Charles: In His Own Words, footage of a 19-year-old Charles was shown winning over his detractors after learning the language and communicating with its citizens on a very personal level. William, on the other hand, “has done little extracurricular work before his new role.” He won’t have the advantage of an investiture like his father due to budgetary cutbacks, so he’s going to have to find meaningful ways to connect with the people of Wales.

“Certainly, up until Charles, there wasn’t a Prince of Wales that paid anywhere near the attention that he has paid to understanding Wales and Welshness,” Thomas explained. So, William has his work cut out for him because his dad put in a lot of effort to earn the Welsh community’s respect and its citizens are calling on the new Prince of Wales to do the same.

