Jill Biden Takes a Page From Kate Middleton’s Book & Fashionably Rewears Mauve Gown at Royal Wedding

Though we know re-wearing clothes is normal – in fact, some of our favorite pairs of jeans have been worn so much they basically have a life of their own – it’s not that common for celebrities at big events. After all, considering that designers will go all out to make custom outfits for them, why would they want to wear the same look twice?

But, as any royal fan knows far too well, Kate Middleton has made headlines for doing just that: repeating clothes. And whether it’s for sustainability purposes or just basic practicality, we’re almost certain the royal has motivated more celebrities to be open to repeating a look or two.

Most recently, First Lady Jill Biden decided to have a fashion rewear of her own while attending the royal wedding of Rajwa Al Saif and Crown Prince Hussein, the son of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. At the star-studded event, the First Lady wore the same gorgeous mauve Reem Acra dress she wore to the State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee back in April, per Town & Country.

South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images

At the event, Biden was accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden. Ashley, for her part, wore an elegant black cocktail dress with matching heels.

“I look forward to traveling to Amman, Jordan to join King Abdullah and Queen Rania in celebrating their son, Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding to Ms. Rajwa Al Seif,” Biden wrote on Twitter ahead of her visit.

Also on the guest list for the event are The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden. Star-studded and ultra-elegant, just like a royal wedding should be! Related story Kate Middleton Wears Button-Down Dresses on Repeat — Here Are 9 Styles To Shop Under $50

