Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Taking a Hard Pivot Away From Their Post-Royal Media Strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have worked hard in the last three years to establish their new home and work in the United States. Part of that rebranding came with the founding of their Archewell philanthropic endeavor as well as working on production deals with Spotify, Netflix, and the publishing of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.

It appears that they are now going through the second stage of their rebranding by taking a hard pivot away from what put the couple on the map the last few years: talking about the royal family. “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” a source told The Sun. While the British tabloids are taking a negative turn with this coverage of Meghan and Harry, they also aren’t looking at the signs the couple has shown us that they are moving on for different reasons.

With Meghan’s high-powered agents now hoping to push her to Oprah Winfrey levels of influence, the Sussexes have bigger ambitions than talking about the royal family (who certainly have their own issues beyond a feud). Meghan’s career will still be in the public eye, but it will likely be a more masterfully crafted and curated plan. The last few years have felt a bit like throwing spaghetti on the wall while they tried to scramble and make things work in their post-royal life. Now, they can sit back, breathe, and plan their next steps more mindfully.

The next era for the Sussexes should be a fascinating one to watch because they have the opportunity to take some big leaps here. With A-list career architects working behind the scenes for them, this could be a game-changing moment for Harry and Meghan.

