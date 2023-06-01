Jordana Brewster Shares Why She’s More Excited About Her Career Now Than in Her 20s

Like many other industries out there, Hollywood has some unrealistic expectations of how women should age. While men seem to always embrace their wrinkles and gray hair, for example, women tend to do just about anything to continue looking young.

Luckily, however, as the number of actresses being open about aging continues, fans and fellow actors are starting to see the positive side of getting older. For Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster, for example, she’s more excited about her career now than she ever was before.

“The actresses I most admire are in their 40s and 50s,” Brewster told Us Weekly. “The roles are more complex. For a while, I was sidelined to the girlfriend or the good-girl parts. I’m having more fun now than I did in my 20s.”

Even better, Brewster’s outlook applies to both her career and her love life. “I felt like, when I’m in my 40s, I’m totally going to fly,” she said. “It makes sense that I met the love of my life at 40. It’s just a really fun time, and I’m enjoying it all.” Brewster and her husband Mason Morfit tied the knot in 2020.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster attend TheRetaility.com dinner honoring Jordana Brewster on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for for TheRetaility.com) Getty Images for for TheRetailit

Also talking to the outlet, the action star remembered the one moment when she realized Morfit was “The One.” “He had read a book I had referenced called Virginia Woolf’s Orlando,” she remembered. “I was like, ‘Wow! If you’re going to put that time into this, you’re a keeper.'”

"We complement each other in that we're both nerds, very emotional and yet we love organization," she said. "We gravitate toward the same things. We've taught each other a lot."

Brewster is living her best life and embracing her age and we’re totally here for it!

