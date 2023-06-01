Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton Dazzled in an Elegant Dusty-Rose Gown Fit for a Princess at Jordan’s Royal Wedding

Kristyn Burtt
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton CHRIS Jackson/GETTY IMAGES.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Foundling Museum on May 25, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is carrying out engagements in London to highlight the effects of nurturing relationships in early childhood. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
PLYMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 31: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England. During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in activities educating young people about sustainability. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton hit all the right notes when it came to her stunning ensemble for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding to Rajwa Alseif. The Princess of Wales stepped out in an elegant dustyrose gown that might be one of her all-time best fashion moments.

The dress was designed by Elie Saab and featured gorgeous detailing in the fabric with rouching and embroidery — it was soft and feminine. (You can see her outfit at the 10:50 mark in the video below.)The overall look was a departure from Kate’s usual classically tailored outfits, this design was an elevated creation for a global event. Her hair was styled in big, loose curls that framed her face like an old Hollywood movie star, and her makeup felt more glamorous than usual. It was a moment fit for a princess!

Kate and Prince William exited their car and stepped into the Zahran Palace where they were greeted by the parents of the groom, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, before the ceremony. The fab four enjoyed a warm conversation as Kate adorably brushed back her hair a few times — maybe a bit of nerves for such a big day. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t the only VIP guests invited to attend the nuptials. Princess Beatrice was a surprise guest and showed up with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Mozzi made sure to color-coordinated his tie to match Beatrice’s pale blue gown. The couple joined other royals from around the world as well as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who attended with granddaughter Ashley Biden.

