Casey DeSantis Reportedly Hopes to Soften Ron’s ‘Stiff’ Personality With Their ‘Folksy’ Campaign Tour

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing what he can to make up the polling deficit he has behind Donald Trump. For the 2024 presidential candidate, that means bringing out his wife Casey DeSantis, who seems more ready for public life than her husband.

Some voters find Ron to be rather “stiff” and awkward in his interactions, so his campaign is hoping that by having Casey by his side as the supportive wife, it will make him more relatable. They’ve launched what Politico described as a “folksy” conversational tour so people can get to know them better on the national scene. That means leaning into their cute stories about parenting three young children, daughters Madison, 6, and Mamie, 3, and son Mason, 5, while running for president. It’s their version of Camelot.

After a whirlwind trip through Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the U.K. with their family in tow, The Courage To Be Free author relayed a story about jet lag upon their return home. He and his son were starving in the middle of the night and decided that chicken fingers from Raising Cane’s would hit the spot. “It’s like, drunk Florida State students and me and Mason going through the drive-thru,” he shared. “And I’m just thinking to myself, you know, it’s a pretty crazy whirlwind, what we’re doing here as parents.”

Ron has a long way to go to beat Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, but he’s hoping with his telegenic family by his side that voters will go for an approachable “middle-class” candidate. Casey may be his secret weapon, but Ron is still hard sell for many Republican voters.

