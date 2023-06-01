Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Casey DeSantis Reportedly Hopes to Soften Ron’s ‘Stiff’ Personality With Their ‘Folksy’ Campaign Tour

Kristyn Burtt
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis arrive for a campaign event at Eternity Church on May 30, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Plus Icon
Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis Scott Olson/Getty Images
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard Taft and his wife Helen are pictured with their grandchildren as the Chief Justice celebrated his 70th birthday with a family gathering, Sept. 15, 1927, in Murray Bay, Quebec. The 10 grandchildren are, from left: Horace Taft, Caroline Manning, Lucia Chase Taft, Lloyd Bowers Taft, Seth Chase Taft, Helen Taft Manning, Sylvia Howard Taft, Eleanor Kellogg Taft, Robert Taft, and William Howard Taft III. (AP Photo)
FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo shows the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, and his wife, first lady Florence Kling Harding. The centennial of President Warren G. Harding's election was marked Monday in his home county in Ohio with a modest radio tribute rather than the grand museum and homestead re-opening envisioned before the pandemic. Harding, a Republican, was elected Nov. 2, 1920, his 55th birthday, succeeding Democrat Woodrow Wilson. He beat a fellow Ohio newspaper publisher, James Cox, on a platform of restoring normalcy after World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. (AP Photo, File)
U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 1924. (AP Photo)
President Herbert Hoover and his wife Lou led the nation in the celebration of George Washington's birthday Feb. 22, by attending Divine Service at Christ Church, Alexandria, VA., where he sat in the same pew once occupied by the first president. He was accompanied by Mrs. Hoover and their granddaugter, Peggy Ann Hoover. Photograph shows their party en route to the church. From left: Dr. H.A. Latane, vestryman of the church, Mrs. Hoover, Peggy Ann, President Hoover, and D.N. Rust, another vestryman. (AP Photo)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing what he can to make up the polling deficit he has behind Donald Trump. For the 2024 presidential candidate, that means bringing out his wife Casey DeSantis, who seems more ready for public life than her husband. 

Some voters find Ron to be rather “stiff” and awkward in his interactions, so his campaign is hoping that by having Casey by his side as the supportive wife, it will make him more relatable. They’ve launched what Politico described as a “folksy” conversational tour so people can get to know them better on the national scene. That means leaning into their cute stories about parenting three young children, daughters Madison, 6, and Mamie, 3, and son Mason, 5, while running for president. It’s their version of Camelot. 

After a whirlwind trip through Japan, South Korea, Israel, and the U.K. with their family in tow, The Courage To Be Free author relayed a story about jet lag upon their return home. He and his son were starving in the middle of the night and decided that chicken fingers from Raising Cane’s would hit the spot. “It’s like, drunk Florida State students and me and Mason going through the drive-thru,” he shared. “And I’m just thinking to myself, you know, it’s a pretty crazy whirlwind, what we’re doing here as parents.” 

Ron has a long way to go to beat Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, but he’s hoping with his telegenic family by his side that voters will go for an approachable “middle-class” candidate. Casey may be his secret weapon, but Ron is still hard sell for many Republican voters.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

