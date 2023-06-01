Kim Cattrall to Make a Surprise Cameo in the New Season of And Just Like That…— Here Were Her Conditions

Since 1998, the dynamic foursome of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones in Sex and the City captured fans all across the world. Six seasons, two movies and one spinoff series later, fans are still dying to know what these characters get up to next (this time less about one-night-stands and more about menopause).

But, as many of the viewers can attest to, the first season of the SATC reboot And Just Like That… had one main puzzle piece missing: Kim Cattrall. Luckily, however, all our wishes are coming true as Variety reports that Cattrall is set for a surprise cameo in season 2!

According to the outlet, Cattrall will be making an appearance in only one scene, which was already shot in March in New York City. As for the conditions surrounding the scene, Cattrall reportedly did not see or speak to her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, or the show’s showrunner Michael Patrick King. How did that happen, you ask? The scene was reportedly only a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie.

Cattrall did, however, reunite with SATC costume designer Patricia Field who dressed her up for the scene.

SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, 2008. (©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection) ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

As a reminder, Cattrall publicly talked about retiring Samantha’s character in the past ever since the possibility of the third SATC movie came along. When the script for the movie arrived, one that planted some seeds up for the reboot, Cattrall turned it down. “And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good,” she told Variety.

Then, when the reboot came along, she wasn’t invited to the conversation. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” she said. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.” Related story Zendaya Is Glowing in New Video Showing Off Her Dramatically Lighter & Shorter New Hairstyle

Soon after, Parker spoke out and defended her team’s decision. “She made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” she said.

Regardless of the drama, it looks like Cattrall, Parker, and everyone else involved may be putting the past them and making amends. We can’t wait to see what Samantha gets up to next!

