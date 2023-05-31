Princess Charlotte’s Reported Stance on This Part of Royal Life Reminds Us So Much of Her Uncle Prince Harry 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III now on the throne, every one of the Wales kids just got another step up in the line of succession. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George is now second in line for the throne, with Princess Charlotte now third, and their youngest Prince Louis fourth in line. After Charles’ Coronation, it seems every working royal has added a bunch of responsibilities — including Kate and William’s kids. However, it seems one of them is already not too keen on adding any more titles anytime soon.

Royal expert Jennie Bond asserts, per Woman and Home, that Charlotte might not want to be “burdened” with more titles, and stay happy with her current title of Princess Charlotte. And it reminds us a great deal of her uncle Prince Harry.

Bond said, “I think we will be in a very modern era when the time comes. I question whether Charlotte will want to be burdened with more titles. She might be a working woman by then. Things could change so much in the next generation.”

“Perhaps Charlotte will not even use the Princess title by the time she’s grown up and definitely won’t want to be burdened with more titles, “ Bond said. “I would anticipate that she’ll grow up and go to university and then I think she will probably have the same work ethic as Princess Anne, in that she’ll have that no-nonsense attitude and get on with the job in hand.”

At eight years old, Charlotte already has her title of Princess, and according to royal author Robert Jobson of Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, he alleges that Charles could bestow the title of “Duchess of Edinburgh” upon his granddaughter to ensure the line of succession. Along with that, she could be granted the “Princess Royal” title under two conditions: it would be after Princess Anne’s passing and after Prince William would be crowned King.

Now, Charlotte’s reported mindset is definitely reminiscent of Anne, but it definitely reminds us of Harry’s outspoken desire not to let being a royal define him.

William and Kate share three children together named George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

