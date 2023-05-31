Megan Fox & MGK’s Super-Subtle PDA Confirms Possible Reconciliation Despite Recent Terrifying Set Claims

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship may officially be back on again! In photos obtained by Us on May 30, Fox and Kelly were seen out on a very low-key date night in London, holding hands.

This PDA moment has more or less officially confirmed to fans that the two are on the road to reconciliation — but drama just rolled its head in their relationship again. This time, a former co-star is shining a light on a rather disturbing moment on set having to do with Fox and Kelly.

Only a day after the photos of them holding hands broke, Fox’s Johnny & Clyde costar Tyson Ritter said on a new episode of Tuna on Toast with Stryker that Kelly had a rather “unhinged” moment when visiting Fox on set. He started by saying, “I go over [to Megan’s trailer] and there’s her man in there with her. This Colson guy, who you know as Machine Gun Kelly. I call him ‘Pistol Pete.’”

He then details how he suggested to Fox that he should put his fingers in her mouth when her character died as a callback to the events prior in the film — and Kelly allegedly didn’t like this suggestion. “Colson, like, just goes from zero to, like, rage and [was] super angry,” he said. “He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth and I knew she was right there and he just went ballistic. He kind of went [into] maniac mode.”

He added, “He had this, like, baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged, and I was just like, ‘OK man, I’ll just receive you.’” Ritter alleged. “’Cause obviously, it wasn’t gonna be anything crazy. But yeah, that was … holy s–t.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and Kelly met back in 2020 on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got together in June 2020, and in Jan 2022, Kelly proposed to Fox. However, in Feb 2023, Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, along with unfollowing him and deleting posts of them together — which started the breakup rumors.

Since then, there have been many updates on their “hot and cold” relationship. Soon after the estrangement claims came out, fans saw them leave couples counseling and PDA-ing it up on a surprise couple’s trip to Hawaii. Since then, they reportedly put a hold on their wedding plans, but have been with each other in quite a few red-carpet events (just not side by side!)

