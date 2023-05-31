Another One of Donald Trump’s Former Allies Is Reportedly Set to Kick Off His 2024 Presidential Bid Next Week

It’s only May 2023, but the 2024 Presidential race is already on everyone’s mind. We know that President Joe Biden will be re-running, along with former President Donald Trump. We recently learned that Trump’s political rival Ron DeSantis had thrown his hat into the ring, but now, one of Trump’s former allies is about to run. Any guesses?

DailyMail just confirmed that former Vice President Mike Pence will be running in the 2023 Presidential race against Trump.

On May 31, DailyMail broke the news that Pence will kick off his bid on June 7 during a speech for a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Not many other details are known at this time, but many are expecting to learn much more come June 7.

Along with Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is also heavily expected to join the race, with many speculating that he, too, will officially announce his run next week as well.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said to NewsNation’s Blake Burman on The Hill on NewsNation per The Hill on MSN that Pence should announce his run sooner, saying “sooner is better.” Ernst said, “Well, I would love to see him announce very soon.”

Before Pence was the 48th Vice President of the United States, he was the 50th Governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, the Chair of the House Republican Conference from 2009 to 2011, and a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Indiana from 2001 to 2013, per Britannica.

