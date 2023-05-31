Fans Are Convinced This Iconic Piece of British Royal Jewelry is ‘Cursed’

Curses. The word freaks people out instantly, especially when it’s linked to an inanimate object. We hear about them in fairytales and pirate movies, but some people are convinced objects in real life can have bad energy around them, even be cursed — including jewels from a royal family.

Chances are, when you think about the British royal family, specifically the Crown Jewels: you think about the iconic Sapphire ring. Originally donned by the late Princess Diana, Kate Middleton now wears the engagement ring daily — and fans are convinced that the famous ring is cursed.

Now, haunted jewels are not a foreign concept to royalty, and even some jewels in the British family have been dubbed “haunted,” per the Court Jeweller.

After a controversial account on Twitter called @PopTingz uploaded a post of Kate and Prince William with the caption, “Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly having marital issues after the couple have been seen arguing and mad at each other on several occasions,” royal fans have more or less lost it.

In fact, many of them are blaming this rumored strife on Diana’s engagement ring, calling it “cursed.” If you go on the royal side of Twitter, chances are you’ll see tweets alleging this.

One Twitter user said Kate "got the curse ring anyway," and another user added, "Someone else thinks the same about that ring as me! Why would you want to give your mother's engagement ring to your girlfriend when that marriage ended in divorce. Hardly a 'happy' ring, is it? Found it very weird. Still do."

And these users aren’t the only ones who think so. If you take a gander at Twitter, many believe the iconic ring is “cursed.”

But here’s some backstory on that particular ring: Diana bought the ring in 1981 from a catalog for royal jeweler Garrard. She wore it in her marriage to King Charles III, which was widely known as an unhappy union and the two ended up divorcing in 1996. While Prince Harry originally inherited the ring, he allegedly gave it to William to propose to Kate, and now Kate has worn it for well over a decade.

Why is it cursed for Kate? Well, many fans believe that since rumors spurred on about William allegedly having an affair with her friend Rose Hanbury, the ring has a curse to give whoever wears it an unhappy union.

Just when you can’t catch up to all the royal feuds and news, add a curse on top of it all.

