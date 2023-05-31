Kerry Washington’s Showstopping Swimsuit Snapshot Is an Important PSA for This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kerry Washington has an important PSA this summer: don’t forget your sunscreen! And make sure to strike your most confident pose at the pool!

On May 30, the Scandal star shared a series of showstopping summer photos of her living her best life on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the PSA starting with, “The perfect combo for everything under the SUN☀️.”

She added, “Skin cancer is the most common yet most PREVENTABLE form of cancer. THAT’S CRAZY! These are some of my fave @neutrogena SPF products, but really the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear! So try a few options. Find what works for you! We wanna keep you protected all summer long! #melanomaawarenessmonth #Neutrogenapartner.”

In the first photo, we see Washington looking absolutely radiant in a vibrant, multi-colored one-piece swimsuit as she poses with her suncare staples: the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Lotion and Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum.

Then, in the next photo, we see Washington looking like a confident superstar as she poses in the same vibrant one-piece, showing off her toned physique and killer smolder.

Truly, Washington is in her most confident era yet, and we love to see it!

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Washington said how being in her 40s has made her grateful and confident. “There’s something about getting into my 40s where I am starting to see you only get this one life,” she said. “To spend this one life wanting to be anybody other than me, and not be where I am, doesn’t benefit me. To focus on what’s over there means I’m ignoring my gifts, and this garden of my life doesn’t get to flourish. What’s mine is mine, and it’s beautiful.”

