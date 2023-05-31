This Resurfaced Interview Confirms Prince Harry’s Exit From the Royal Family Had Nothing To Do With Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s easy for the British tabloids to blame Meghan Markle for Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. However, a resurfaced interview, that the Duke of Sussex did in 2017, reveals he had thoughts about leaving his privileged life for quite some time. The eye-opening moments from the discussion make you realize that Meghan gave him the courage to leave because it was something he desired all along.

The Daily Mail unearthed the 2017 sit-down interview which occurred “not long after meeting” Meghan, where he spoke about “his feelings of disengagement and frustration some years earlier.” Nobody knew at the time that the interview would “foreshadow the seismic events to come” because the Sussexes were committed to a life of royal service at the time. “There was a time I felt I wanted out,” he told Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, about his uneasiness about being a royal in his youth. “But then I decided to stay in [The Firm] and work out a role for myself.”

That role involved charities and carrying out the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana. “We are incredibly passionate with our charities, and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother,” he explained. “I love charity stuff and meeting people.” That’s exactly the path he and Meghan started out on after they got married, but the press quickly soured on them, and they executed a Plan B by exiting their senior roles.

And that’s where Harry predicted his future after sharing how much he hated “feeling I live in a goldfish bowl.” He moved his wife and children to the ultra-private area of Montecito, which is exactly the life he described he hoped to be living back in 2017. “I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too,” Harry continued. “We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good.” It looks like Prince Harry is now living out his dream.

