The Money Issue

Royal Experts Believe Kate Middleton’s New Independence Is the Next Stage of Her Subtle ‘Royal Coup’

Delilah Gray
As many loyal royal fans are aware, Kate Middleton has been all over the news for the past few weeks for multiple reasons. Not only have people been loving her Barbiecore looks, but her solo trips to high-profile events have more or less eclipsed others in the Royal family — and one royal expert thinks this is the next step in Kate’s ever-so-subtle “royal coup” from being the typical royal.

Journalist and royal expert Daniela Elser was quoted by the International News on how she believes Kate’s new, more independent way of going about royal events is basically the next stage of a subtle “royal coup” to separate herself as the standout member of the family.

Elser talked about how Kate has already been making changes to the royal traditions. “Kate is not just nailing the dress code but the actual job too,” she said. “[She is] not content to apathetically open things and practice the traditional royal art of ribbon cutting (well, at least not anymore); in the last couple of years she has pulled off the biggest royal coup since the Stuarts got to have a go on the throne.”

Summed up, Elser is saying that Kate’s way of going about royal events is different than others in the family (much like Princess Diana!) Because of this, she’s “pulled off” a subtle royal coup of her own.

For those who don’t know, a coup is basically an overthrowing of a power, and on a smaller scale like this, it’s a way of breaking out from tradition.

Elser added, “Someone has really been hiding not only their light but a helluva lot of ambition under her designer bushel.” This basically means that after King Charles III’s Coronation, and Kate’s title upgrade to Princess of Wales dictates that she’s been stepping into her own, rather than just being known as one of the most stylish members.

Kate Middleton

