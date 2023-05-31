King Charles III’s Subtle Change to Buckingham Palace Almost Went Completely Under the Radar

Whenever you move into a new home, you can’t help but make a few changes to make it your own. While King Charles III has lived in Buckingham Palace his whole life, he’s using his reign to make a subtle change almost everyone missed — and it’s supposedly everything to do with his passion for the environment.

Unless you were a part of the staff or immediate family, you wouldn’t notice that Charles reportedly turned down the thermostat on the pool. Why? According to The Times, it’s supposed to show his environmental consciousness.

While Charles and Queen Consort Camilla still live at Clarence House, they are often at Buckingham Palace, and Charles is reportedly trying to make any and every change he can to make the British Royal family go green.

So first off, we didn’t even know the Palace had a pool — and most fans didn’t even know this either. The indoor pool was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1938, and according to Town and Country, nearly every single member of the immediate British Royal family has learned to swim at that pool.

Now, quite a few insiders realized the change in the pool temperature not too long ago. One source told The Times: “A few people using the pool have noticed that the temperature of the water has dropped, and it is quite a bit cooler than it used to be. They have been told the King has had the heating turned down.”

Environmental activism is an issue close to many members of the British royal family, including Charles. Not only has he implemented many environmentally friendly installations throughout the palace, but he’s an active gardener, and has been an outspoken advocate for over 50 years, per National Geographic.

