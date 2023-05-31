New Revelations About Bill Gates’ Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Confirmed Ex Melinda French Gates’ Concerns

Bill Gates is really regretting his decision to associate with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein because the story just won’t go away. His dealings with the late pedophile not only was one of the reasons for the end of his marriage to Melinda French Gates but it also raised eyebrows about why he kept going back to Epstein even though he had reservations about him.

Now that new documents from Epstein’s estate have been handed over to government officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where his two private islands were located, Bill should be sweating a bit. Just like Prince Andrew, Epstein was using Bill’s clout to try and sway JP Morgan to start a fund “where wealthy investors put in at least $100 million each,” according to the Daily Mail. This is in addition to the news that Epstein knew about Bill’s affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova — he threatened to reveal the Microsoft founder’s dirty little secret if he didn’t play along.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might have a lot of explaining to do. https://t.co/HgW6vuRy2S — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 30, 2023

Melinda has gone on record, calling Epstein “abhorrent” and “evil personified” after meeting him once. He had already gone to jail on child sex-trafficking charges, so Epstein’s A-list world should have been very aware of his history. That’s why Melinda tried her best to get her then-husband to back away from dealing with Epstein — not realizing at the time the dark secret he held over Bill’s head. Now that the billionaire couple is divorced, French has an easy path out of their shared philanthropic endeavor.

The two-year agreement, made in 2021, allows her to exit from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation if she chooses — and that deadline is coming up soon, according to Puck. “If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee. In such a case, French Gates would receive personal resources from Gates for her philanthropic work,” the 2021 statement read. Now, all eyes are on Melinda to see if she will stick by her ex-husband in the wake of new revelations since she was right about Epstein all along.

