Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Just Shared the Movie-Worthy Moment When They First Met

Though the phenomenon might still be up for debate, those who have experienced love at first sight know it’s a powerful thing. Just ask Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, who just opened up about the moment they met for the very first time.

“I remember vividly the first time I met Jennifer,” the Rocky star said in the most recent episode of The Family Stallone, per People. “I was in this dark restaurant with a few people. She came in and something happened. I just felt, like, this jolt, like — ‘Oh, did we just have a minor earthquake or something?'”

A friend of Flavin’s added that Stallone’s reaction was quite remarkable even from a distance. “I’ll never forget seeing his face, when he saw you for the first time,” she said. “I witnessed it.”

“[We] just hit it off,” Flavin remembered of that night, per Hollywood Life. “It was crazy, we were inseparable all night.”

The pair, who tied the knot back in 1997, share three daughters together, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21.

"Things happen when you least expect it," the action star continued. "Nobody knows what life is going to bring. And then 35 years later, you look at your beautiful family and you realize you're the luckiest son of a b—- in the world."

Speaking of his daughters, the three recently revealed how involved the actor is in their – and excuse the pun – rocky dating lives during last week’s episode of the Giggly Squad podcast. “He writes most of our breakup texts,” Sistine said. “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men,” Sophia added. “I’m telling you.”

Looks like Stallone knows a thing or two about love, from how to fall at first sight to how to end it.

