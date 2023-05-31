Prince Harry Is Expected to Have an Explosive Showdown in Court Against This Meghan Markle Critic

It feels like Prince Harry just left the U.K. from King Charles III’s coronation, but he will be headed back next week for the trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in the phone-hacking case. This visit will put the Duke of Sussex on the witness stand to give evidence against the media company — and likely have him face off against former Mirror editor — and Meghan Markle’s archenemy — Piers Morgan.

Harry is expected to be on the stand for three days and his testimony will be a crucial part of how MGN allegedly tapped into his voicemail to obtain information about his royal life. While this was during the pre-Meghan years, Morgan has drawn the ire of the Sussexes for his ongoing negative opinions about every move they make. This time, though, the controversial TV host is going to have a hard time defending the actions of people on his staff while he was an editor at the Mirror from 1995 to 2004.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might have a lot of explaining to do. https://t.co/HgW6vuRy2S — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 30, 2023

Morgan has given conflicting stories about whether he knew about the media outlet’s consistent use of phone hacking to obtain celebrity secrets. “Originally I said I had never hacked a phone, never told anyone to hack a phone, and no stories have been published in the Mirror in my time from the hacking of a phone,” he told the BBC earlier this month. “Then someone pointed out that you can only know the first two things for sure. All I can talk to is what I know: I never hacked a phone; I wouldn’t know how.”

Of course, he’s also relayed stories of listening to voicemails hacked from Paul McCartney and Naomi Campbell, but he must have forgotten all about that — he was too busy slamming the Duchess of Sussex to remember. It will be fascinating to see how Harry handles his big moment in court, but it could be quite the opportunity to bring Morgan down a notch or two.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.