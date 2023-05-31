Prince Harry Might Be in Some Hot Water About His Visa Following His Drug-Related Spare Confessions

When Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year, fans of the royal applauded him for being so open about his past, from his disagreements with his brother Prince William to his time serving in the army. But, despite the record-breaking success of the book, not everyone received it with open arms.

In fact, The Heritage Foundation, a Washington DC-based conservative think-tank, is reportedly taking legal action to request the royal’s visa status and application following his drug-related confessions in Spare, Daily Mail reports.

According to the New York Post, The Department of Homeland Security is set to attend a hearing next month. “Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a U.S. Federal Judge at 2.30 pm on Tuesday, June 6 in Courtroom 17,” Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, tweeted. “The Hearing will be open to the press.”

The scheduling of the hearing comes shortly after the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Foundation earlier this month, the Post reports. To this day, Harry’s visa status and application have not been disclosed to the public.

“It significantly raises the stakes here,” Gardiner told the Telegraph. “I think that so far the Biden administration has been stonewalling the freedom of information request. But ultimately, this issue will be settled by a federal judge.”

For anyone still unsure as to why this request occurred, let us explain. According to Telegraph, when an immigrant applies for a visa to the US, which Harry did to live here permanently, they must answer questions about themselves, including their history of drug use. And, if said applicant is “determined to be a drug abuser,” they are determined “inadmissible.” Related story This Resurfaced Interview Confirms Prince Harry's Exit From the Royal Family Had Nothing To Do With Meghan Markle

And, as disclosed in Spare, Harry has experimented with different types of drugs in the past. “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he wrote.

So, although Harry has put this phase of his life long behind him, the Foundation is requesting information to potentially put him in hot water. Fingers crossed this doesn’t jeopardize the new life he and his wife Meghan Markle have created for themselves.

