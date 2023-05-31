Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Jill Biden Is Becoming a VIP Attendee After Snagging a Coveted Invite to This Royal Wedding

After stepping in for President Joe Biden at King Charles III’s coronation in early May, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has become a VIP guest at royal events. She is headed on Wednesday, May 31 on a six-day tour of the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe with a very special stop in Jordan. 

Jill will be attending the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the heir to the throne, and architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday. She won’t be the only A-list guest there as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are also expected to attend. 

Joe and Jill Biden “have a deep and longstanding friendship with the crown prince’s parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania,” according to the Associated Press, so the first lady’s attendance isn’t that surprising. When Joe Biden served as vice president, he developed a kinship with King Abdullah, who often traveled to Washington, D.C. to visit his son, a student at Georgetown University at the time. After the Barack Obama administration ended, the king visited the Bidens at their Delaware home. 

The June 1 event is expected to be an elaborate affair with a black-tie dress code, but “no tiaras,” according to The Royal Watcher account on Twitter. All eyes will be on Jill to see if she wears her favorite American designer, Ralph Lauren, who created her coronation out and granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding dress. Even though the president will not be in attendance with her, the first lady is proving to be a coveted guest at global events — let’s just hope they give her a better seat than King Charles did at his coronation.

