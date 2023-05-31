Pink Is Proving She’s Already Living Her Best Summer Life With a Fun New Bathing Suit & an Outdoor Shower

Depending on who you are and what you’re looking for, celebrities can be a great source of inspiration. From getting advice on parenting to what beauty products to shop for, celebrities can often become go-to’s for motivation, recommendations, and much more. Most recently, Pink provided us with some much-needed summer inspiration and we’re totally here for it.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” the “Raise Your Glass” singer captioned her Instagram post. In the first picture, Pink is seen smiling for a selfie wearing a strapless sheer bikini by Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas with bananas covering her breasts. Though it might not be her favorite, we’re totally digging it!

“If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour,” she continued. In the second shot, Pink is totally naked at an outdoor shower as she’s photographed by her hubby Carey Hart. To make the post a little less NSFW, the singer then covered herself with blue and red doodles.

In the comment sections, fans and friends showed their also big fans of the bikini and outdoor shower combo. “🤤🤤🤤🤤,” commented Hart, showing his wife some love. “Outdoor showers are the BEST!!!!” wrote a fan.

Most recently, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Pink was the opposite of an embarrassing mom when she gave a heartfelt speech as she accepted the night’s Icon Award.

“Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first,” she told the crowd. “Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging, hoping screaming pleading … And some of you find that annoying and some of you find it brave.” Related story Kate Hudson Is Ready for the Summer With New 'Buns Out' Bikini Pics

“I just find it necessary,” she continued. “I think as human beings we are vulnerable from the time we are born until the time we die and most of us spend our entire lives running from that. Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work.”

From how to live our lives with vulnerability, to what to look forward to in the summer, it’s safe to say Pink’s our ultimate inspiration!

