Between red carpets and star-studded events, celebrities can be, sometimes, just like us. And, just like many of us out there, Kate Hudson is beyond happy to be finally enjoying the Summer.

To celebrate the sunny season ahead, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star posted a few pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Hudson is seen reading the book Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus while wearing a Quiksilver brown straw hat and orange-to-brown ombré bikini bottoms at the pool. To make sure she doesn’t reveal too much, Hudson then covered her nipples with a blue heart emoji.

In the next few pictures, Hudson included a picture of sunflowers, her sweet dog, her 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose and her home. In the last pic, she’s seen once again topless, this time with her back facing the camera, looking ready to jump into the pool with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

“Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, fans and friends of the star gave their support. Paris Hilton, for example, wrote her iconic catchphrase, “That’s hot🔥” while fellow actresses Leslie Mann and Octavia Spencer kept it simple with just a series of fire emojis.

Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson, however, had a classic older brother reaction. “Jesus no Kate!” he wrote in the comments. “Summers just begun Oliver…,” his sister then replied back. “It’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

Although we wouldn’t judge Rules of Engagement star for unfollowing his sister (at least for now), we’re sure about one thing: we wish we were her enjoying the sun and dipping in the pool. Talk about summer goals!

