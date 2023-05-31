Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Ryan Gosling Made This Rare Romantic Comment About His Life With Eva Mendes

Kristyn Burtt
Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Plus Icon
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Jennifer Garner attends the AppleTV+ Screening Event: "The Last Thing He Told Me" at Directors Guild Of America on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Deadline via Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling's Romantic Life With Eva Mendes Sounds So Blissful
Ryan Gosling keeps his life with Eva Mendes so far off the Hollywood radar, sometimes it’s easy to forget that they are together. So, anytime he or his partner of 12 years mention each other, it’s big news. 

The camera-shy duo met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and they’ve been together ever since. While they keep fans guessing as to whether they are married or not, Gosling and Mendes share two daughters, Esmeralda 8, and Amada, 7. He made a rare comment about his family life to GQ and it’s so romantic, it will have you swooning. The Barbie actor revealed how his life instantly changed the moment he met Mendes. He said, “I was looking for her, you know?”

When pressed as to whether he was actively searching for the right woman in his life, Gosling responded, “No. But it all makes sense now.” He sounded incredibly grateful to have Mendes as a partner because he gushed about how she is the heart of their home. “I just lean on Eva,” he added. “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Mendes is also showing her love for her man after she recently sported a Ken t-shirt with Gosling’s six-pack abs and ripped biceps peeking through his denim vest for the Barbie movie. His family is already a big fan of his latest movie and Gosling is ready to have the world finally show some respect for Barbie’s boyfriend.

