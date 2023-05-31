Ryan Gosling Made This Rare Romantic Comment About His Life With Eva Mendes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ryan Gosling keeps his life with Eva Mendes so far off the Hollywood radar, sometimes it’s easy to forget that they are together. So, anytime he or his partner of 12 years mention each other, it’s big news.

The camera-shy duo met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and they’ve been together ever since. While they keep fans guessing as to whether they are married or not, Gosling and Mendes share two daughters, Esmeralda 8, and Amada, 7. He made a rare comment about his family life to GQ and it’s so romantic, it will have you swooning. The Barbie actor revealed how his life instantly changed the moment he met Mendes. He said, “I was looking for her, you know?”

Eva Mendes shows her sweet support for Ryan Gosling's role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's, #Barbie. 💕 https://t.co/SGZMSHdbQO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 16, 2023

When pressed as to whether he was actively searching for the right woman in his life, Gosling responded, “No. But it all makes sense now.” He sounded incredibly grateful to have Mendes as a partner because he gushed about how she is the heart of their home. “I just lean on Eva,” he added. “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Ryan Gosling Ken T-Shirt $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mendes is also showing her love for her man after she recently sported a Ken t-shirt with Gosling’s six-pack abs and ripped biceps peeking through his denim vest for the Barbie movie. His family is already a big fan of his latest movie and Gosling is ready to have the world finally show some respect for Barbie’s boyfriend.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.