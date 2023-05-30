Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Already Has Her Eyes on ‘Somebody Special’ & We’re Totally Here for It

Giovana Gelhoren
Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and family are seen on the front row of the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Already Has Her Eyes on Somebody: Report
Whether or not we’d like to admit it, Kim Kardashian forever altered beauty standards when she rose to fame. Everyone wanted her butt, her impeccably contoured makeup, her long dark hair, etc. And, knowing how this one person became the symbol of beauty, you’d think men would be lining up at her door for a date, right? Turns out not only is the SKIMS founder having a tough time jumping back into the dating pool, but she’s also taking it slow with the one person she’s reportedly “interested in.”

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” an insider told Us Weekly of The Kardashians star. “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

But, despite the budding spark with the mystery man, the source added that Kardashian’s main priority right now is keeping it “under the radar.” “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source explained. “She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.” We’re rooting for you, Kim!

Earlier this month, Kardashian talked about being ready to date and her new outlook on dating in an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” she said, per Us Weekly.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she explained. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

She continued, “I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.” Fingers crossed that if she continues to do just that, love with the mystery man is right around the corner!

