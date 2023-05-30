Kim Kardashian Reportedly Already Has Her Eyes on ‘Somebody Special’ & We’re Totally Here for It

Whether or not we’d like to admit it, Kim Kardashian forever altered beauty standards when she rose to fame. Everyone wanted her butt, her impeccably contoured makeup, her long dark hair, etc. And, knowing how this one person became the symbol of beauty, you’d think men would be lining up at her door for a date, right? Turns out not only is the SKIMS founder having a tough time jumping back into the dating pool, but she’s also taking it slow with the one person she’s reportedly “interested in.”

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in,” an insider told Us Weekly of The Kardashians star. “So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

But, despite the budding spark with the mystery man, the source added that Kardashian’s main priority right now is keeping it “under the radar.” “She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source explained. “She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.” We’re rooting for you, Kim!

Earlier this month, Kardashian talked about being ready to date and her new outlook on dating in an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” she said, per Us Weekly.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she explained. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

She continued, “I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.” Fingers crossed that if she continues to do just that, love with the mystery man is right around the corner! Related story Kim Kardashian's Favorite Beauty Products Under $20 Include a $5 Mascara That She Says Is the 'Perfect Shade of Black'

