Monica Bellucci’s Daughter Deva Cassel’s Rare Outing Proves She’s Her Mother’s Exact Gothic Lookalike

We all know and love Monica Bellucci as one of the Queens of Darkness, but it seems her eldest daughter Deva Cassel is ready to take the throne as the Princess of Darkness — and these new photos prove it!

In photos obtained by DailyMail, we see the Spectre star’s daughter working on a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana while in her hometown of Rome. Now, when people saw these photos, jaws dropped. Not only is Deva looking gorgeous in a sheer black lace mini-dress, but she’s rocking romantic curls and dark makeup many associates with her mother!

So it seems Deva is following her mother’s footsteps in more ways than one. Along with her gothic style, she’s modeling for Dolce & Gabbana, which is a gig her mama is quite well-known for. And can we just talk about how much she looks like her mother already?! They look like twins!

Bellucci and her ex-husband Vincent Cassel share two daughters named Deva Cassel, 18, and Léonie, 13. Deva and Léonie also have a half-sister from Cassel’s second marriage to Tina Kunakey named Amazonie, 4.

Along with actively modeling (and turning heads), Deva recently made her acting debut in the 2022 film Beautiful Summer, and according to her IMDb, has two more projects in the works. And Deva has been modeling for years before this commercial. She’s walked in multiple runway shows and even was on the cover of Italian Vogue with her mother on July 2021.

We, for one, can’t wait to see what Deva does for her modeling and acting career!

