The Money Issue

Kate Middleton Allegedly Wanted a Very Different Look for Her Wedding & This Shocking Royal Family Member Intervened

Delilah Gray
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travels down The Mall on route to Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage following her wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton Indigo/Getty Images.
Kate Middleton Allegedly Wanted a Very Different Look for Her Wedding
We can remember Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding like it was yesterday, and how her wedding look truly inspired so many wedding looks for years to follow. It was the picture-perfect look of a princess, but it turns out: she almost had a very different look that would’ve broken royal protocol. (And she was advised against her original look by none other than Queen Camilla!)

According to the DailyMail, Camila advised Kate against opting for her original accessory of choice: a flower crown. It turns out the Princess of Wales originally wanted a flower crown instead of going with the go-to on-loan tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“They were all getting on very well and they clearly hadn’t asked for an out-of-the-way table and nor did they attempt to lower their voices,” the source claimed to DailyMail, adding that Camila took the chance to tell Kate to follow tradition.

Royal protocol dictates that every woman who had a royal wedding with the British Royal Family. So fast forward to her wedding in April 2011, Kate decided to wear the Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara (which was originally gifted to Elizabeth on her 18th birthday!)

Camilla also reportedly suggested using her own manicurist Marina Sandoval for the big day!

Despite royal rules dictating that a traditional tiara should be donned by the women of the Windsor family, Kate wasn’t the first one to suggest a flower crown. In fact, Sarah Ferguson donned two headdresses at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, one of which was a flower crown. Per Good Housekeeping, she reportedly opted for the white gardenia crown because it was Andrew’s favorite flower.

While we’ll always adore Kate’s wedding look, it’s pretty cool to imagine if she had a more boho vibe instead!

