Kate Middleton Allegedly Wanted a Very Different Look for Her Wedding & This Shocking Royal Family Member Intervened

We can remember Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding like it was yesterday, and how her wedding look truly inspired so many wedding looks for years to follow. It was the picture-perfect look of a princess, but it turns out: she almost had a very different look that would’ve broken royal protocol. (And she was advised against her original look by none other than Queen Camilla!)

According to the DailyMail, Camila advised Kate against opting for her original accessory of choice: a flower crown. It turns out the Princess of Wales originally wanted a flower crown instead of going with the go-to on-loan tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“They were all getting on very well and they clearly hadn’t asked for an out-of-the-way table and nor did they attempt to lower their voices,” the source claimed to DailyMail, adding that Camila took the chance to tell Kate to follow tradition.

Royal protocol dictates that every woman who had a royal wedding with the British Royal Family. So fast forward to her wedding in April 2011, Kate decided to wear the Cartier Halo Scroll Tiara (which was originally gifted to Elizabeth on her 18th birthday!)

Camilla also reportedly suggested using her own manicurist Marina Sandoval for the big day!

Despite royal rules dictating that a traditional tiara should be donned by the women of the Windsor family, Kate wasn’t the first one to suggest a flower crown. In fact, Sarah Ferguson donned two headdresses at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, one of which was a flower crown. Per Good Housekeeping, she reportedly opted for the white gardenia crown because it was Andrew’s favorite flower. Related story Fans Are Convinced These Rumors About Harry & Meghan Have Everything to Do With William & Kate

While we’ll always adore Kate’s wedding look, it’s pretty cool to imagine if she had a more boho vibe instead!

