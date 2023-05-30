Elizabeth Hurley’s Sun-Kissed Glow Showed Off All Her Gorgeous Angles in Her Sizzling Ibiza Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It isn’t summer without a fresh Elizabeth Hurley bikini! The 57-year-old actress has a brand-new style to show off from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line and it’s the absolute perfect addition to any warm-weather wardrobe.

Hurley shared the snapshots of her new bathing suit on her Instagram account, enthusiastically noting that she’s “loving my new Ibiza bikini in my fave Sea Green.” The string bikini, in the same dazzling color as the Caribbean, enhanced her sun-kissed glow from a weekend at the Maldives resort, Vakkaru. The simple design showed off her gorgeous curves — and she even gave her followers a cheeky view of the back.

Her website described the Ibiza bikini top as “glorious” in a “body sculpting Italian Lycra.” The bottoms have “sexy gold chain detailing” and offer “moderate coverage.” Both are sold separately for $84, or you could try this equally-as-mesmerizing dupe for only $24.99. The color alone will make that golden glow really pop after a day at the beach.

Suvimuga Green Lake Bikini $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hurley has always wanted to start a fashion line, but she discovers that working in resort wear was the right place for her. “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” she explained on her website. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.” With her continued success in fashion, Hurley is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrity swimwear influencers, and she’s more than earned that title.

