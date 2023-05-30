King Charles III’s Alleged NDA for Queen Elizabeth II’s Confidante May Be Overturned in a Shocking Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

And the tug-of-ware continues! Amid King Charles III’s reign, he claims he’s all about cutting costs, slimming down the monarchy, and trying to keep private details from coming to light. Not only did Charles evict Queen Elizabeth II’s most controversial confidante Angela Kelly, but he allegedly made her sign a non-disclosure agreement so she would be prohibited from writing another intimate book about the family. Reportedly, they reached a compromise and he gifted for a cottage-for-life, but Kelly is still fighting to be able to write about the family. And it seems Elizabeth may have been prepping for something like this.

Now, Kelly had Elizabeth’s permission to write those two books, and even had her blessing for a third. But because of the NDA, Kelly’s hopes of a third book were paused — until a reported letter came out.

Friends of Kelly told DailyMail that she allegedly has a letter from the late Queen that gave her permission to write a total of three books. They said “It’s certainly a formidable weapon in her arsenal to have a letter like that from Queen Elizabeth II in her possession. It’s quite something because it seems she is protecting her favoured assistant from beyond the grave. It is pretty important because it includes the Queen’s wishes, and no one would want to ignore those.”

So if this letter is true, it may put a damper on not only Charles’ new actions as King, but show a hole in his plan to others.

As many royal fans know, Kelly was one of the people Charles evicted in early 2023 from her Berkshire Cottage, despite being promised lifelong accommodation by Elizabeth. Soon after, though, Charles reportedly bought her a cottage-for-life as a part of the NDA battle. Along with that, she was allegedly “cut off” from the King’s payroll, and won’t be allowed to do the duties she previously did for decades.

For those that don’t know, Kelly was the Personal Advisor to Her Majesty (The Queen’s Wardrobe), and she was given this title soon after meeting the late Queen in 1992, according to Town & Country.

Related story One Royal Critic Believes That King Charles III's 'Slimmed-Down Monarchy' Isn't Doing Enough to Cut Costs

The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen

Gallery Books.

Ever since King Charles III came into power in late 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the new monarch. And everyone wants to know every detail. After over 70 years of waiting, he’s now the King and writer Christopher Anderson is taking royal fans on a journey in his new book The King. From Charles’ private life to his marriage to Camilla Queen Consort, Anderson is packing every detail of the intriguing and sometimes controversial life of Charles.

'The King: The Life of Charles III' by Christopher Andersen $26.99, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

