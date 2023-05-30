Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Ready to Fully Dive Into This Less High-Profile Role to Regain Her Reputation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has been working hard to distance herself from the Trump family, by keeping out of legal discussions and avoiding family political gatherings. In recent months, we’ve seen her show her more family-oriented side with pictures of her and her children, and family vacations — and there may be a calculated reason behind this influx of family-friendly vibes.

In a recent article from Insider called “Call her Ivanka Kushner,” attorney and legal analyst Andrew Lieb talked to reporter Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert about Ivanka’s next rebranding move. Hint: she’s going all-in on being a Kushner. Specifically, she’s reportedly ready to be a picture-perfect, doting Kushner wife.

“My gut feeling is she’s a Kushner. And she’s not 100% with both feet in the Trump orbit. Jared has his own world and his own orbit — and we all know about his father’s own issues, but it’s a lot more stable brand, a lot less visible brand. They’ve got a lot going on over in the Kushner clan, and she has her kids and her family. That’s a different world,” Leib said. He added that this transition may be the ultimate way to separate herself from the Trump family.

Summed up, while the Kushner family also has their controversies, it can give Ivanka a chance to do the rebrand she’s been working for.

Lieb added, “Right now? Most people are not going to care what she does, as long as her father is a viable candidate for the presidency, there is a significant portion of the population that will not have any interest in the reintroduction of Ivanka Trump into the general conversation. But at some point, he will no longer be a viable candidate, and that’s when I think people will start to pay attention and they’ll be a little more open-minded because the fear and the loathing that’s associated with him among a portion of the population trumps any of the positive things that she’s been doing.”

As many people know, once Ivanka was fully entrenched into her father’s Presidential run and campaign, the Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life author lost her brand, including brand deals, friends, and her status as socialite royalty. But this new move as a doting Kushner may do the trick as a part of a separation from her controversial family. Related story Experts Claim Ivanka Trump May Have Distanced Herself From the Family Too ‘Late’ to Make This Anticipated Move

For those that don’t know, Ivanka and Kushner started dating in 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. After a brief breakup in 2008, the two got back together and married in late 2009. They share three children together named Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.

