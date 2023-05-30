Casey DeSantis Might Be Taking a Swipe at Melania Trump by Leaning Into the ‘Fully Supportive’ Wife Narrative

Casey DeSantis might be taking a fashion page from Melania Trump’s playbook, but that’s where the similarities end in their husbands’ campaigns for the Republican Party nomination. It’s being reported that the Florida first lady is hoping to be right by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ side throughout his run, which seems to be the complete opposite strategy of Melania these days.

Voters can expect the duo to showcase their “equal partnership” along the campaign trail because Casey is continually referred to as Ron’s “secret weapon” since he’s less telegenic than his former TV anchor wife. That’s turned into a powerful message, according to the Insider, who noted that “she both softens his image and hardens his positions, echoing his message through her own voice at events and on social media.”

Even though Donald Trump told The Messenger that Melania was “very enthused” about his third run for president, it’s easy to read between the lines after watching her time in the White House. After staying in New York City for six months after the 2017 inauguration with son Barron, Melania’s lack of enthusiasm for the role as first lady was evident throughout their four years in Washington, D.C.

That’s why Casey is stepping into the spotlight as the “fully supportive” spouse — ready to serve and “engaged in her husband’s political rise.” The Insider even pointed out that she’s hitting “all 99 counties in Iowa” with Ron this week, so she’s sending the message that this campaign is a family commitment, which Donald Trump and Melania have a hard time selling.

