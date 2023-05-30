Alex Rodriguez’s Old Pal Harshly Claims He Will ‘Die a Lonely Man’ Because of How He Handles His Relationships

It seems Alex Rodriguez’s old teammate and friend is getting personal, and is taking jabs at the star’s relationships — but not the relationships you may think.

Rodriguez’s former high school teammate and Yankees teammate Doug Mientkiewicz let his feelings be known on the Foul Territory podcast hosted by A.J. Pierzynski and Scott Braun. On the podcast appearance, Mientkiewicz harshly claimed that Rodriguez will “die a lonely man,” because of how he handles his relationships.

But are we talking about his romantic relationships? Nope. Mientkiewicz is talking about how Rodriguez doesn’t handle his relationship with his high school buddies well.

“I’ve always said he’s going to die a lonely man, because, you know what? This whole ‘father of the year’ stuff, God bless him with his daughters, because it’s got to come a long way,” Mientkiewicz said. “But it’s like, ‘You’re just trying to get into heaven now.’ I’m still friends with my high school team. We still text often, not as often as we should, but we still text, group thread, constantly badgering each other. He’s just distant from it. I don’t care how good or how great you become and how far your career goes, you never forget your high school dudes.’”

So, erm, it seems there’s a bit of a strained relationship between the two baseball players. Mientkiewicz piled on in the podcast episode, even talking about Rodriguez’s steroid scandal. He said, “It’s painful. It’s like, wait a minute, do you (forget) you got suspended 200 games? It’s like, ‘Come on, man. Stop it. I get it.’ I played a power position and didn’t have any. Did it cross my mind? Of course. You thought about it. But I was like, ‘You know what, I want to be able to walk when I’m 50.”

The Out of the Ballpark author shares two daughters with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis named Natasha Alexander, 18, and Ella Alexander, 15. Mientkiewicz has one child with his wife Jodi Stoner.

