Gisele Bündchen Isn’t Stopping Those Romance Rumors With Joaquim Valente After They Were Spotted Looking Cozy Together in Miami

Gisele Bündchen isn’t making any comments on her personal life after a very public divorce from Tom Brady, but she certainly is making waves. The 42-year-old supermodel has fans guessing about the status of her relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after being spotted together in Miami on Saturday. Are they friends or is it something more?

The supermodel was out paddle boarding with Valente in a very cheeky black thong bikini that showed off her fit physique. (See the photos and video HERE.) She added a cute straw sunhat and black sunglasses to keep the sun at bay. The athletic duo moved a quite a clip through the water and they seemed to be having a good time together — there were plenty of laughs and smiles throughout their water workout.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bündchen hanging out with Valente. The first sighting was in November when he joined her and her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, on trip to Costa Rica. He reportedly works as the kids’ physical fitness instructor, but that didn’t stop the romance rumors from heating up, which she dismissed in a Vanity Fair interview. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything.”

Now that it’s six months later, it’s possible that something more has blossomed. It’s quite unusual to be hanging out with your children’s trainer on a holiday weekend, right? But the only thing the fashion icon is ready to cop to is that she and Valente are “great friends.” After coming off a headline divorce, it’s probably healthy for Bündchen to tread lightly back into the dating pool.

