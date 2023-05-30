New Documents Reveal Prince Andrew’s Association With Jeffrey Epstein Was More Complicated Than Anyone Ever Imagined

Prince Andrew is doing his best to put his Jeffrey Epstein association behind him, but it looks like the controversy is rearing its ugly head again. New documents from the late sex offender’s estate have been handed over to government officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where his two private islands were located, and it is reportedly offering new information on the disgraced royal.

The news isn’t going to be great for Prince Andrew, nor his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail. It seems that Epstein was flaunting his royal connection to Andrew to try and make high-profile banking connections. Anyone who questioned how Prince Andrew was allowed to do private business transactions, Epstein would reply, “He is now allowed to make money.” It seems that the late pedophile was well aware of the financial issues Andrew and Ferguson were dealing with even years after their 1996 divorce.

British taxpayers may not love this news about Kate Middleton's mom. https://t.co/HyBv60GTez — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 29, 2023

Ferguson racked up $5.5 million in debt over the years, but somehow, that tab all disappeared by 2011, “thanks to the intervention of Andrew.” Epstein even chipped in $17,000 for the amount owed to her personal assistant at the time. There are also interactions from Epstein’s assistant to Andrew’s employee about scheduling meetings with Ferguson, so it seemed to be a very tangled web between the three of them.

Andrew has been the one taking the heat for his friendship with Epstein in the wake of his sexual abuse lawsuit that he settled in 2022, but Ferguson’s involvement appears to go much deeper than initially reported. Perhaps that is why Ferguson has been so willing to support her ex-husband and call for the public to forgive him and move on. It’s as if we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with Epstein’s royal ties to Prince Andrew.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.