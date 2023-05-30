Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

New Documents Reveal Prince Andrew’s Association With Jeffrey Epstein Was More Complicated Than Anyone Ever Imagined

Kristyn Burtt
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne MP (R) and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attend a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme. July 1, 2016 in Manchester, England. Services are being held across Britain and the world to remember those who died in the Battle of the Somme which began 100 years ago on July 1st 1916. Armies of British and French soldiers fought against the German Empire leading to over one million lives being lost. Plus Icon
Prince Andrew Christopher Furlong/GETTY IMAGES.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

Prince Andrew is doing his best to put his Jeffrey Epstein association behind him, but it looks like the controversy is rearing its ugly head again. New documents from the late sex offender’s estate have been handed over to government officials in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where his two private islands were located, and it is reportedly offering new information on the disgraced royal.

The news isn’t going to be great for Prince Andrew, nor his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail. It seems that Epstein was flaunting his royal connection to Andrew to try and make high-profile banking connections. Anyone who questioned how Prince Andrew was allowed to do private business transactions, Epstein would reply, “He is now allowed to make money.” It seems that the late pedophile was well aware of the financial issues Andrew and Ferguson were dealing with even years after their 1996 divorce. 

Ferguson racked up $5.5 million in debt over the years, but somehow, that tab all disappeared by 2011, “thanks to the intervention of Andrew.” Epstein even chipped in $17,000 for the amount owed to her personal assistant at the time. There are also interactions from Epstein’s assistant to Andrew’s employee about scheduling meetings with Ferguson, so it seemed to be a very tangled web between the three of them. 

Andrew has been the one taking the heat for his friendship with Epstein in the wake of his sexual abuse lawsuit that he settled in 2022, but Ferguson’s involvement appears to go much deeper than initially reported. Perhaps that is why Ferguson has been so willing to support her ex-husband and call for the public to forgive him and move on. It’s as if we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with Epstein’s royal ties to Prince Andrew.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad