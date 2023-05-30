Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Are Reportedly Staying This Musician’s Malibu Compound While Their $175 Million LA Estate Is Under Construction

Kristyn Burtt
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Season 1 Plus Icon
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Theater Camp" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Bella Thorne attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D 'The Pre-Party' at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs and i-D)
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer
All the Celebrities Who Got Engaged in 2023 25 Images

Where does a billionaire live when his $175 million Beverly Hills home is under construction? Well, we just found out. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are reportedly staying in Malibu at a very famous saxophonist’s compound. Yes, they are renting out Kenny G’s oceanside home. 

The musician bought the property in 1998 for $12.5 million and eventually bought the residence next door for $3 million to create his Pointe Dume compound overlooking the Pacific Ocean. (See the photos at Dirt.) The main house has six bedrooms and approximately 5,500 square feet — far smaller than Bezos’ new 90210 estate, but there are plenty of A-list amenities to enjoy. 

With a pool, tennis court, and an entertainment pavilion, Bezos and Sánchez have tons of space for a summer barbecue. In fact, there’s an outdoor patio on the bluff so guests can take in that spectacular sunset during a twilight dinner party. There’s a guesthouse that boasts a 3,500 square feet, along with a recording studio, a home office, and a screening room. Let’s just say, the newly engaged couple will have plenty of activities to pursue on their rental property that they are possibly paying upwards of $600,000 per month for, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s unclear how long it take for the construction to be completed on their Beverly Hills home, but with price no object, they will happily enjoy their summer in Malibu. If that doesn’t work out, Bezos and Sánchez can always camp out on his $500 million superyacht.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.

Oprah Winfrey

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad