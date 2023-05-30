Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Are Reportedly Staying This Musician’s Malibu Compound While Their $175 Million LA Estate Is Under Construction

Where does a billionaire live when his $175 million Beverly Hills home is under construction? Well, we just found out. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are reportedly staying in Malibu at a very famous saxophonist’s compound. Yes, they are renting out Kenny G’s oceanside home.

The musician bought the property in 1998 for $12.5 million and eventually bought the residence next door for $3 million to create his Pointe Dume compound overlooking the Pacific Ocean. (See the photos at Dirt.) The main house has six bedrooms and approximately 5,500 square feet — far smaller than Bezos’ new 90210 estate, but there are plenty of A-list amenities to enjoy.

With a pool, tennis court, and an entertainment pavilion, Bezos and Sánchez have tons of space for a summer barbecue. In fact, there’s an outdoor patio on the bluff so guests can take in that spectacular sunset during a twilight dinner party. There’s a guesthouse that boasts a 3,500 square feet, along with a recording studio, a home office, and a screening room. Let’s just say, the newly engaged couple will have plenty of activities to pursue on their rental property that they are possibly paying upwards of $600,000 per month for, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s unclear how long it take for the construction to be completed on their Beverly Hills home, but with price no object, they will happily enjoy their summer in Malibu. If that doesn’t work out, Bezos and Sánchez can always camp out on his $500 million superyacht.

