The Money Issue

Kate Beckinsale Walked Down Memory Lane & Revealed the Two Actors Who Saved Her From a Major Wardrobe Malfunction

Giovana Gelhoren
Kate Beckinsale Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
When we look at celebrities walking down the carpet, it’s hard to believe they’re even human sometimes. From their glowing picture-perfect skin to their incredible ballgowns and dapper tuxedos, it’s easy to forget all the hours of glam they must’ve endured to look that good.

Luckily, for anyone tired of comparing themselves to celebs on the carpet, actress Kate Beckinsale is giving everyone a much-needed reality check by remembering a Cannes Film Festival wardrobe malfunction from many years ago.

“So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately, it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her with Robert Sean Leonard, Keanu Reeves and Denzel Washington at the premiere of 1993’s Much Ado About Nothing in Cannes.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, M. Keaton, R.S. Leonard, K. Reeves, K. Beckinsale, E. Thompson, K. Branagh, D. Washington, 1993
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, M. Keaton, R.S. Leonard, K. Reeves, K. Beckinsale, E. Thompson, K. Branagh, D. Washington, 1993 ©Samuel Goldwyn Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind,” she remembered. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked.”

Once she arrived at the carpet, however, her co-stars had her back. “[I] walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened,” she said. “In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.” Legends indeed! After all, who said chivalry is dead?

“What a great picture with legends and a legendary story!!” wrote a fan in the comment section. “Wow things have changed as far as how people get ‘dressed’ to go to Cannes!! You need to write a book…..you probably have the best stories!!!!!” We couldn’t agree more!

At this year’s Cannes, Beckinsale had the opposite of a wardrobe malfunction as she stunned in a pastel green Zuhair Murad gown at the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant. A few days later, she wowed once again at the amfAR Cannes Gala in a deep purple structured gown from Tony Ward. Looks like Beckinsale has come a long way since her bodysuit mishaps!

