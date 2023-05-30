This Surprising British Royal Couple Reportedly Had the Only Wedding Not Paid for By Taxpayers

As many loyal royal fans know, King Charles III’s big new goal for the modern monarchy is to slim down costs. Not only has there been a huge debacle with evicting multiple close members of the family, but quite a few fans are fuming over the insane cost of his Coronation. And it seems taxpayers may have to foot the bill for this last item in Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton’s failed party supply business.

So this has gotten fans to wonder: what other huge royal events have cost exorbitant amounts? Well, since there have been a handful of weddings over the past decade, it seems a lot of money has been funded into them — all except one: Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding costing upwards of £32 million and Prince William and Kate’s costing around £30 million for taxpayers, many expected Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s wedding to be a bit pricey as well.

While Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank cost around £2 million, according to the DailyMail, Beatrice’s didn’t cost taxpayers a cent for her 2020 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Their wedding has been the only British Royal wedding in recent years to be funded privately by their families.

Now everyone wants to know the details about Beatrice’s wedding, and how she ended up not making her wedding a taxpayer problem. Well, for starters, she opted for a vintage dress on loan from Queen Elizabeth II from Norman Hartnell, rather than buy a custom gown like her sister and cousins, per Town and Country.

Along with that, she got her veil and crown on loan from the late Queen, had a socially distanced wedding, and even had the ceremony take place at one of the family’s private chapels, per Insider. Related story Princess Diana's Iconic Sheep Sweater Was Allegedly a Wedding Gift That Gave a Subtle Hint About Her Place in the Family

Since these figures resurfaced from the DailyMail, many are calling the royal events to take note of Beatrice’s wedding financial plan, if a cost-cutting monarchy is truly what the Windsors want.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

