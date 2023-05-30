Cindy Crawford Is Making Us Swoon With Her Sweet Tribute to ‘Best Friend’ Rande Gerber on Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

When it comes to celebrity relationships, it’s fair to say that most of them don’t last as much as we’d like. But, if we’re being honest, when a Hollywood couple does stay together for a long time, it’s like it makes us believe in love all over again.

One of those couples, of course, is supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The two, who have been together since the early ’90s, have proved their love has no bounds (and no expiry date!). Most recently, Crawford took to Instagram to celebrate their milestone 25-year wedding anniversary and it’s making us all go “Awww!”

“25 years ago today, Rande and I got married at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas,” the model wrote in the caption alongside pictures of their special day. “It was a picture-perfect wedding all captured by @arthurelgort. We spent a beautiful weekend surrounded by family and friends celebrating our love for each other. I would do it all over again in a second.”

In the first few pictures, Crawford and Gerber are seen tying the knot in a casual beach wedding with Crawford in a gorgeous white lace mini-dress. In the fourth photo, the two are seen cutting the cake while in the fifth they’re being lifted in the air during the reception. In the last photo, admittedly our favorite, the two are seen hugging right after their ceremony.

“I want to congratulate ‘us’ on making it 25 years,” she continued. “We have been blessed in so many ways, especially our two children @presleygerber and @kaiagerber.” The couple’s kids, 21-year-old daughter Kaia and 23-year-old son Presley have both followed their mom’s footsteps and pursued modeling.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

Crawford continued her caption, adding that not everything has been flowers and rainbows throughout their years together. “I also want to acknowledge that even with all the blessings, life is full of ups and downs and challenges,” she wrote. “I’m proud of how we have navigated life together — looking to each other for strength and comfort. You have been my best friend and rock and I can’t imagine a life without you.” Related story Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Spent a Spicy Afternoon Together During Their Romantic Cannes Yacht Vacation

“Happy Anniversary @randegerber! 🤍” she concluded.

In the comment section, fans and friends of the couple are seen pouring in their support. “Just beautiful.❤️,” wrote fellow supermodel Paulina Porizkova. “You’re one of the best couples I know, in so many ways ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Helena Christensen.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

