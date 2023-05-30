Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Standing Firm Against the Backlash From Their Car Chase

Ever since the rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating back in 2016, the couple’s every move has been swarmed with hate and controversy. Even small incidents, like what Markle chose to wear for public engagements, have been the target of public outrage and criticism. The couple’s latest scandal, involving the “near catastrophic car chase” in New York City, has, of course, received the same fate.

Among the criticisms are some people, including the photo agency responsible for the incident, who claim the Sussexes embellished what happened for attention and sympathy. Since then, however, sources are revealing how the two have been feeling about the backlash.

“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple’s reaction.

Ashley Hansen, a spokesperson for the Sussexes, also told The New York Times that the hatred is especially cruel given what happened to the late Princess Diana. “Respectfully, considering the Duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” Hansen said, adding that the claims it was all a stunt are “abhorrent.”

Princess Diana's former confidante is taking another jab at Meghan and Harry. https://t.co/bsBKQvhcf1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 27, 2023

Also to Us Weekly, the source shared that what happened isn’t making them want to totally isolate themselves either. “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source shared. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

As a reminder, the Sussexes received another major blow after the car chase when they were denied police protection in the U.K. The decision, which comes at an unfortunate time for the couple, came a few months after Harry’s application for a judicial review in January. Related story Fans Are Convinced These Rumors About Harry & Meghan Have Everything to Do With William & Kate

Looks like these two will have to continue to fight for their safety, in the U.S. and beyond.

Before you go, click here to see all the best pictures from King Charles III’s coronation.

