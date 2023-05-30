Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Spent a Spicy Afternoon Together During Their Romantic Cannes Yacht Vacation

It’s Heidi Klum’s birthday week and she and husband Tom Kaulitz are celebrating with a romantic yacht vacation in France. The couple were spotted over the weekend enjoying a few passionate moments that are definitely NSFW.

Sporting a white string bikini, the almost 50-year-old supermodel was seen making out with the Tokio Hotel guitarist with her hand placed on his inner thigh — we told you it was spicy! (See the photos HERE.) Of course, the steamy session didn’t end there as Klum placed her legs in his lap as she gently cupped Kaulitz’s face. She eventually laid her head in his lap as he caressed her toned abs and leaned in for another smooch. Let’s just say that after four years of marriage, these two lovebirds are still in the honeymoon stage.

The America’s Got Talent judge has made it very clear that she’s found her soulmate in Kaulitz. “I’m just a much happier person,” she told People in 2020. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

And they don’t let their 16-year-age gap get in the way because Klum doesn’t “really think about it that much” unless people ask about it. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself … My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said to InStyle before their engagement. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.” It’s just proof that Klum found her twin flame in Kaulitz — and that romantic heat is not simmering down.

