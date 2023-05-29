Jeff Bezos Reportedly Waited Until This Very Curious Moment Before He Proposed to Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos had a very relatable moment before he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez — he wanted everything to be picture-perfect. However, that’s where the “stars are just like us” moment ended because the reason why he waited is truly a one-percenter problem.

It seems that the Amazon founder wanted to propose to the former TV anchor for quite some time, but there was one detail to his dream moment that wasn’t quite finished. His $500 million superyacht, the Koru, reportedly wasn’t ready, according to the Daily Mail. That was the icing on the cake to making the proposal a reality, so Bezos “waited until he took possession of the yacht last month” during “its maiden voyage.” For regular folks, getting engaged on a beach or maybe, on a small sailing craft would be a lifelong goal, but the U.K. outlet is calling this a full-on “mid-life crisis to end them all.”

Jeff Bezos & his fiancé Lauren Sánchez are building their billionaire love nest in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/SrQ0s5JOq0 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 26, 2023

Bezos has undergone a dramatic transformation from tech geek to “muscled” billionaire. Part of that change also involved an extramarital affair with Sánchez, who at the time was married to agent Patrick Whitesell. The entrepreneur divorced his wife, MacKenzie Scott, and the duo have been acting like “horny teenagers” ever since. “They were telling everyone they were engaged; they were so excited. They are completely in love,” an insider told Page Six after the superyacht engagement.

With a reported $2.5 million ring and a $175 million Beverly Hills mansion under construction, Bezos fans are expecting a very flashy wedding — and the Daily Mail is predicting they will be “the first couple to marry in space” with his Blue Origin space exploration company. Knowing how these two lovebirds enjoy their privileged lifestyle, we wouldn’t be surprised to see an out-of-the-box wedding from them.

